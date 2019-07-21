Scarlet Witch Confirmed for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing and has already been filed with tons of exciting announcements. One big reveal was the title of the Doctor Strange sequel, which will be called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not only is Benedict Cumberbatch returning in the titular role, but the film will feature another Marvel Cinematic Universe star: Elizabeth Olsen. The actor has appeared as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and will soon star in the new Disney+ series, WandaVision, alongside Paul Bettany.

According to the panel, WandaVision will tie directly in with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which could explain why the new series is both rumored to be set in the 1950s and take place after Endgame. Since it’s still unclear how Vision will return after his untimely death in Avengers: Infinity War, one can only guess his return will have something to do with the multiverses.

Here are some reactions to the Elizabeth Olsen news:

WANDA WILL BE IN DOCTOR STRANGE 2!!!! THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANTED OMG ❤️❤️ #MarvelSDCC #DoctorStrange #DoctorStrange2 #WandaVision #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/qyfwkgH6hi — 🌟s o r c e r o r🌟 sammy (@sorcerersammy) July 21, 2019

And then they went and added Scarlet Witch to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. I didn’t think I could be more excited, but here we are…#MarvelSDCC #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/ppYsHsTHVS — Jake (@JakeVK) July 21, 2019

Elizabeth Olsen is going to be in the #DoctorStrange sequel I CANNOT BREATH!! I’m already imagining Marvel Hogwarts. #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/FLS2en0olO — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 21, 2019

Yeah, okay, that last tweet is mine but I’M EXCITED.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a release date of May 7th, 2021.