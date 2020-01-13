Scarlett Johansson Earns Rare Double Oscar Nomination For Both Leading Actress And Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johansson’s career has only gotten bigger and better since her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Iron Man 2, ten years ago. Even as her milestone MCU event film Avengers: Endgame racks Oscar nominations to go with its biggest box office haul of all time, Johansson has huge things in story for 2020. The anticipation for her Black Widow solo movie is high, and now we know that she’ll be paving the way to its release with not one, but two, possible Oscar wins. It’s just been announced that Scarlett Johansson has achieved the rare honor of scoring both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations in the same year.

As announced by the Academy of Motion Picture of Arts and Sciences, Scarlett Johansson has been nominated for the following Oscars:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role –Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Jojo Rabbit

As with every year, there’s already some intensive debate on film Twitter about whether or not Scarlett Johansson deserved the nominations. Most film fans familiar with this year’s crop of Oscar nominees seem to agree that Johansson provided the much-needed emotional core of Taika Waititi’s WWII-era satire JoJo Rabbit. The bigger debate seems to be whether Johansson deserved the Best Actress nom for A Marriage Story. Star Wars star Adam Driver has earned major praise, and A Marriage Story has gotten major awards nominations ( six Oscars, six Gold Globes – with one win), but Johansson’s performance has drawn more criticism.

To be fair, though, A Marriage Story is about a couple going through the divorce process with their child caught in the middle; Scarlett Johansson actually did go through a divorce with young daughter caught in the middle, between 2016 and 2017. Director Noah Baumbach has admitted that the timing wasn’t ideal for Johansson, as she joined the film while her divorce was still underway. That’s all to say: there’s a very good chance that what Scarlett Johansson brought to the screen in A Marriage Story was as real as it gets.

All opinion aside, Scarlett Johansson has some stiff competition in both categories she’s nominated in. The Best Actress category has standouts like Renee Zellweger in Judy, Cynthia Erivo in Harriet, and Saoirse Ronan in Little Women. Meanwhile, the Supporting Actress category has Johansson’s Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh (Little Women), and her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern – the latter of whom already won the Golden Globe for that category.

You can catch Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow on May 1st.