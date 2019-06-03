Scarlett Johansson’s Fiance Colin Jost to Reportedly Have an Avengers-Themed Bachelor Party

It looks like Scarlett Johansson‘s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to impact her private life in a very specific way. According to a recent episode of Radar Online‘s Straight Shuter podcast, Johansson’s upcoming nuptials to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost will be preceded by an Avengers-themed bachelor party. As the podcast put it, Jost’s bash will reportedly be “tacky, cheap, and silly”, while also happening to be a tongue-in-cheek nod to Johansson’s role as Avengers member Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

“Colin and his brother, Casey, are super close, so it’s not surprising that Casey is planning an epic bachelor party, but what is shocking is that the event will be an Avengers theme,” sources reportedly told the podcast. “Obviously Scarlett is part of the massive billion-dollar franchise, but this party will be cheap, silly and tacky! …Think Avengers on a tiny budget. The costumes at this thing will be more like the characters posing with tourists you see on Sunset Boulevard than the real Hollywood movie stars.”

Johansson and Jost have been romantically linked since May of 2017, when the couple were spotted together at one of SNL’s afterparties. The couple had reportedly met when Johansson hosted the show several months prior.

“Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the afterparty, including the SNL cast and crew.” a source revealed at the time. “They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”

The pair made their relationship public in December of that year, and publicly announced their engagement last month.

This will be Johansson’s third marriage, after marrying Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and Dauriac have one child together, a daughter named Rose. Jost has not been married, but he previously dated Rashida Jones.

Johansson and Jost’s wedding – and the Avengers-themed bachelor party – come at a very interesting time for the actress’ role in the MCU. After Black Widow endured a pretty shocking fate in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson is set to reprise her role in a Black Widow solo movie, which recently began filming.

What do you think of Scarlett Johansson’s fiance throwing an Avengers-themed bachelor party? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!