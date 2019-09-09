Scarlett Johansson Raids Christian Bale and Matt Damon’s Puppy Party

Black Widow isn’t done having adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet as her feature film is set to debut next year. Scarlett Johansson has been working hard since Avengers: Endgame, and that means its time for a puppy break. The actress decided to crash Christian Bale and Matt Damon’s Puppy Party with Entertainment Weekly.

Johansson is clearly loving life right now as those cute dogs ease the pain of her looking up at the possibility of her last role in the MCU. Black Widow represents the movie that fans have been asking for, going on a couple of years now. One of the pups was named Plumber and they took an extreme liking to the star as she could barely hold back her excitement to hold and play with all of them.

Everything isn’t roses for Johansson though, San Diego Comic-Con revealed details around Black Widow‘s first solo adventure. The film is billed as a would-be prequel to Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Natasha Romanoff has a hand in a super-secret mission with the fate of the free world in her hands. Rumors have swirled about the project since before it was announced.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke with Johansson after Marvel’s show-stopping showing at Comic-Con to ask a ton of questions. Johansson might not have much more to do in the MCU, but she still isn’t showing any of her cards ahead of the film. She seemed to be stunned by the whirlwind journey from Endgame to here.

The Black Widow star joked about if a return was in the works, “If I survive the shooting of this film, maybe. That’s the most vague answer I could possibly give.”

All seven of the films that Johansson has starred in for Marvel have been instrumental to shaping this universe and the characters within it. (We’re aware that she popped up in Thor: Ragnarok and Captain Marvel as well.) The studio had footage to show at Comic-Con, and it did not disappoint a rapt audience. Taskmaster’s appearance was something that had been speculated for a while but until this moment wasn’t confirmed.

More surprises were waiting at D23 as the character showed off a new white superhero suit and more of the cast was announced. The entire project feels more real by the month, and fans are excited to see how this prequel would end up kickstarting the next Phase of the MCU. Still one can’t help but wonder if this is the last we’ll see of Johansson or if the filmmakers are playing opossum.

Johansson stars in Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and O-T Fagbenle. The film is being directed by Cate Shortland from a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Johansson’s also producing with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso.