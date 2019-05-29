Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Begins Filming Black Widow

It appears Black Widow has officially started production overseas. Reports first surfaced earlier this month that second unit photography had begun and now, it looks as if Black Widow Scarlett Johansson has arrived on location in Ørsta, Norway. Though it can’t be confirmed with the set photos that have surfaced, a high-profile figure with a similar likeness to Johansson was seen being picked up from a private plane by a VIP car service. Also included in set photos were signs for Blue Bayou, the working title for the Johansson-producer film.

Sunnmørsposten, a local Norwegian newspaper, has confirmed with their sources that Black Widow is, in fact, supposed to be filming in the area. Though it’s a bit early, previous reports suggested the film would begin filming at some point in June, with the majority of principal photography supposedly taking place at the Pinewood Studios campus in the United Kingdom.

black widow (2020) set photos pic.twitter.com/ALTTFyxtJj — best of widows (@bestofwidows) May 28, 2019

Though little is known about the film proper, the latest reports have speculated it’d take place sometime after Captain America: Civil War. Whatever the case, it’s pretty clear the movie will end up being a sequel in light of the character’s death in Avengers: Endgame. When we asked Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely about how they decide to write the character despite her solo movie, the duo admitted they weren’t fully aware of the project as they started writing the fourth Avengers film.

“We weren’t fully aware of [the Black Widow movie], but, even when that became clearer that it was one of the things that they were intending to do, no one told us not to do what we were doing,” Markus explained to ComicBook.com.

“Right, and that’s function of her arc, right?” McFeely added. “Her finally finding a purpose, a family, and being willing to sacrifice everything for that family. I think of her as perhaps the strongest person in the whole movie. She’s the woman on the wall in the five years. And even when Captain America has doubts, and remember he says to her, ‘Maybe we don’t need to be doing this.’ She does not share that opinion.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home enters theaters on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available digitally ahead of a digital media release on June 11th.