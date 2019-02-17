‘Scooby-Doo’s Shaggy Defeats The Avengers and Thanos in Epic Fight Video



If there’s one thing we know about 2019 so far it’s that the Internet is loving Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. The iconic cartoon character has been having a moment in the spotlight and the latest bit of Shaggy content shows him going up against the Avengers.

This Mighty Raccoon video shows Shaggy facing off with Earth’s mightiest heroes- and winning!

“This can go two ways, Avengers. 1. You walk away. 2. I walk on your face,” Shaggy taunts.

The first hero to take action is Thor, who throws his new weapon, Stormbreaker, at Shaggy. Unfortunately for the God of Thunder, the weapon bounces right off of Shaggy. The look of shock that comes across Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Widow, and Falcon’s faces is hilariously priceless.

Things get pretty gruesome when Shaggy beats down the heroes, bludgeoning Thor with his own weapon. Things heat up when Thanos turns up, but the Mad Titan doesn’t stand a chance against Shaggy, who cuts off his head.

“You know, guys, the funny thing is, I only used 1% of my power,” Shaggy proclaims.

Mighty Raccoon posts tons of fun animated battles. You can check out their YouTube page here.

In addition to taking on the Marvel characters, Shaggy became an Internet icon last month when a petition began to add him to Mortal Kombat 11. Currently, over 371,9200 people have signed the petition and the number continues to move towards the goal of 500,000.

“Woken News Network is taking the much needed initiative of starting this petition to make Shaggy a DLC character for Mortal Kombat 11,” the petition states. “We’re calling on Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to give the fans the fighter they most certainly need.”

The fans even caught the attention of Ed Boon, NetherRealm Studios creative director, and Matthew Lillard, the actor who played Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies.

There has even been an additional plea for Shaggy to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In another weird turn of events, someone on Reddit came up with an intense theory that Shaggy is Captain America’s son. Did you know Shaggy’s last name is also Rogers?

To keep up with more Shaggy news, we recommend checking out the subreddit r/BadAssShaggy, which claims “Shaggy from the hit Hanna Barbera series Scooby-Doo is the ultimate lifeform, you just don’t know it yet.”

Scooby-Doo is turning 50 this year, and it’s nice to see Shaggy still having some time in the spotlight.

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26th.