The SDCC 2019 Exclusive Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Snap Statue is Only $20

There have been many Infinity Gauntlet replicas and statues, but this new version is interesting for three reasons: It’s a San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusive that’s limited to only 2500 units, it captures the moment that Thanos snaps his fingers and wipes out half of the universe, and it can be pre-ordered now for only $19.99 with shipping slated for August.

At that price, it’s a pretty safe bet that the statues available outside of the show will sell out in pre-order, so reserve one while you can. Plus it will make a strong statement on your desk – especially if you are in a position of power. It says something like “I can end you – *snap* – just like that”.

On a related note, Avengers: Endgame generated another huge rush on Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist. We’re seeing a lot of sell outs at the moment, but you can still get it at Walmart for the standard $99.95 with free shipping. Grab it while you can. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

