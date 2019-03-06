‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Sean Gunn Addresses Rumors About Joining ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

The Gunn Brothers have been a staple of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since its inception in 2014, but now that director James has parted ways with Marvel to take up a gig on DC’s The Suicide Squad, rumors have circulated that brother Sean could follow.

Walking the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Captain Marvel, Sean Gunn didn’t turn down the idea of playing a role in his brother’s new-found project.

“It’s interesting to me as an artist. It’s even more interesting as a brother,” Sean said about the situation. “My brother and I have worked together in many capacities, since we were kids. If he wants me to do something, I will do it.”

Gunn then went on to reiterate the fact that even though they’re brothers, the two are very well on separate paths at this point in their careers.

“But one of the things I respect most about him is that he’s a storyteller first and foremost,” the actor continued. “So he’s not going to try to cram me in there if I don’t belong. If he has a part for me, I’d be happy to go do it, but we also have our separate careers and I’m doing my own thing as well, so we’ll just see what happens there.”

As far as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 goes, Gunn teases that we have yet to see the last of his role as the space pirate Kraglin.

“I have a very strong feeling that Kraglin’s story is not complete,” Gunn admitted. “So I think we are going to hear more from Kraglin.”

James was relieved of his duties from the Guardians franchise after decade-old offensive tweets resurfaced. Since then, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that while Gunn won’t be in the director’s chair, the production house will continue to use his script as the Guardians trilogy wraps up.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6th, 2021. Across the aisle, upcoming Marvel Studios flicks include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Who would you like to see Sean Gunn play in his brother’s version of The Suicide Squad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

