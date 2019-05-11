Agents of SHIELD Teases New SHIELD Academy

The season premiere of Agents of SHIELD is finally here, and the episode has already teased something exciting for the future: the return of SHIELD Academy. The elite school for SHIELD agents was featured prominently in the season one episode, “Seeds,” but after SHIELD fell during the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Academy was lost. However, Mack (the new Director of SHIELD) and May have a plan to re-open the school.

During “Missing Pieces,” Mack tells May she should set her SHIELD Academy proposal in motion, but she’s still working on finding a department head. The two agents end up meeting with Dr. Marcus Benson (Barry Shabaka Henley), who currently works as the Director of Natural Sciences at Culver University. It’s also revealed he was a teacher, colleague, and friend to May’s late husband, Andrew. (Benson is also the latest LGBTQ character to join the series.) At first, Benson is hesitant to join the team, but Mack ends up convincing him.

“We need brains,” Mack explained. “We want you to find more. SHIELD Academy. Not overnight. We wouldn’t open it for a year or two, but we need you to build it from the ground up… in his [Coulson’s] name. SHIELD’s second chance. And from what I can gather, yours, too.”

While we probably won’t be seeing the new SHIELD Academy any time soon, it sounds like it has the potential to be the subject of an amazing spin-off series.

The new season of Agents of SHIELD has been shortened to only 13 episodes, and fans are eager to find out what the series has in store. There are still plenty of unanswered questions, but Clark Gregg has already promised this year will be “big and loud and badass.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.

