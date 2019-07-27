Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie Reveal Their Avengers: Endgame Timeline Theories

Avengers: Endgame was released months ago, but there are still a couple of questions that are plaguing Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One major mystery is Steve Rogers/Captain America’s ending, in which he returns as an old man after spending his life with Peggy Carter. This caused people to wonder if the current MCU timeline had two Caps or if the older Cap lived his life in another dimension. In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Avengers: Endgame stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/New Captain America) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier) were asked about Cap’s timeline.

“What is your take on what happens when Cap goes back? Does that mean there are… two? There’s Steve and there’s aging-,” Yahoo! asked.

“This is a hard question,” Stan replied.

“What do you think?,” Stan asked Mackie. “I mean, he, uh, there could be two of them, I bet you. Honestly, that would be probably the more… the movie that I would maybe wanna see. Would be the two of them, right? Like, that would be kind of crazy, but… You’re saying a whole lot of stuff would’ve been influenced if he goes and he—”

“Or if they were both in the same dimension cause the other argument is there’s a different dimension, a pocket dimension created that old Cap lived in,” the interviewer clarified.

“You know what’s really confusing?”, Mackie chimed in. “Time travel. I think every time travel movie I’ve seen has been very confusing.”

Stan went on to compare it to Sliding Doors, the Gwyneth Paltrow film that shows two versions of the same woman’s story based on if whether or not she caught a train.

“Does that mean Peggy had two boyfriends?,” Mackie wondered.

However, this only seemed to confuse everyone further.

“I mean, we’re talking about a world where Doctor Strange turns back time,” Stan concluded.

While they may not have a clear answer on Cap, Mackie and Stan will be reuniting for the upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is expected to drop in Fall 2020.

