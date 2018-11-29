‘Avengers’ Star Sebastian Stan Bares All For Naked Scooter Ride

Sebastian Stan may be known best for playing the Winter Soldier, but there’s more to the actor than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it turns out, the star has all sorts of hobbies outside of acting, and Stan revealed one of them is rather NSFW this week.

Thanks to TMZ, fans got an eyeful of Stan when photos of the actor hit up social media. The star was pictured riding an electric scooter down a busy street, and it is impossible to overlook how entirely naked Stan is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, that’s right. If you’ve ever wondering what the star would look like driving nude on a yellow scooter, then it seems your niche dream has been granted.

‘Avengers’ Star Sebastian Stan Takes Naked Scooter Ride During Movie Shoot //t.co/9M7T8GPblR — TMZ (@TMZ) November 28, 2018

As you can see above, TMZ was quick to share the shot, and it sees Stan driving while another nude star sits behind him on the scooter. The woman is none other than Irish actress Denise Gough, and she joined Stan for a naked nude drive through Athens. But, before anyone gets offended, they should know the drive was totally consensual and called for.

It turns out the scooter outing was all caught on tape for an upcoming film. The actors are currently filming for Monday, and it seems the pair will encounter a story line which forces them to take a rather casual nude ride around town. So, you can bet fans of Stan will be sure to check out this film when it drops.

While the actor may be busy filming Monday these days, Stan will find himself called back by Marvel Studios soon enough. Principal filming has wrapped on Avengers 4, and the highly anticipated sequel is slated to debut next year. The film is expected to see Stan reprise his role as Bucky Barnes, but the star admitted in a new interview that he’s not sure if he is even in the movie.

“When I was shooting anything, nobody ever told me what was part one or part two. The truth is, I don’t even know if I’m in [Avengers 4],” the actor revealed.

“What I shot was in part one. And anything that I shot may or may not have been in part one or part two and I still don’t know. There were things that we shot that were never gonna’ make it because it was easier to just convolute the whole thing.”

Stan may not know whether he’ll have a large role in Avengers 4, but it doesn’t seem the actor is too bummed about his situation. After all, it’s hard to have a bad time when you’ve got another acting gig lined up, and his just so happens to allow him time to go scooting in the buff.

Will you be checking out Stan’s next movie when it drops? Would Avengers 4 really cast aside Bucky? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.