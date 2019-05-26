Sebastian Stan Reveals His Favorite Marvel Memory With Captain America Star Chris Evans

Like most of the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sebastian Stan has a lot of memories from the experience. Appearing as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in six of the Marvel Studios films, Stan has been on a journey along with his character and while there have no doubt been standout moments with many different cast members, the majority of the times fans have seen his character, it’s been in connection to Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers/Captain America and when it comes to Stan’s favorite memories with Evans, it turns out he goes all the way back to the beginning and the making of Captain America: The First Avenger.

During his appearance at MCM London this weekend, a fan asked Stan what his favorite memory with Evans is and while Stan didn’t have one specific thing, he got a bit nostalgic about the shooting of that first Captain America film in London and getting to know Evans in the process.

“I think we laughed a lot,” Stan said. “Here’s the thing about being back in London, I mean this is why it’s so, sometimes, like I was walking around yesterday, and we shot the first Captain America here. First Avenger we shot in London. And I was walking around and I remember all the places I used to go and get food at and so on and I think he and I had a really great time during that movie because I remember that was the first time we connected and the first time we were kind of exploring the friendship between the characters and we were hanging out a lot in London, so maybe any of the memories. He’s very funny.”

It makes sense that some of Stan’s favorite memories would be connected to simply hanging out with Evans at the start of both of their Marvel Cinematic Universe journeys. The Steve/Bucky friendship has been a centerpiece of the MCU, specifically Steve’s story with the hero’s efforts to save his friend contributing to some of the biggest stories in the whole franchise. After all, it’s Steve’s not telling Tony Stark that he knew a brainwashed Bucky had killed his parents in Civil War that leads to the fracturing of Steve’s friendship with Tony, a fracture that extends into Avengers: Endgame.

It’s that deep character friendship relationship that also left some fans a little troubled that, at the end of Endgame, Steve chose to pass on the mantle of Captain America not to Bucky, but to Sam Wilson/Falcon. Stan also told fans during the panel that he doesn’t see Bucky not getting the shield as the character being overlooked, though. He sees it as a minor blessing.

“I think it makes a lot of sense,” Stan said. “It is very different from the comic book. I really love the enthusiasm that so many people felt with people wanting Bucky to get the shield, but it just isn’t best for him to get the shield if you think about it… In a way, for me, Steve not giving him the shield was a way of setting him free and setting himself free. These guys have been forever in a way tied to this duty since the ’50s and carrying on this mantle. In a way, they are both sort of free in an extent now, and Sam is a much trustworthier character.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.