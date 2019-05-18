Sebastian Stan is Game for a Winter Soldier Prequel

Fans have grown to love the dynamic between Captain America and Winter Soldier, a story that’s grown from their first interactions in Captain America: The First Avenger to Cap’s swan song in Avengers: Endgame. Cap first reunited with Bucky in Captain America: Winter Solider, and after he was deprogrammed he’s been one of Cap’s staunchest allies. That said, there’s a lot of history to explore in the time before Bucky was a hero again, and Sebastian Stan is definitely interested in exploring that as well.

Stan was one of several stars taking part in Jus In Bello, an event in Rome. Stan was asked about what comics and stories contributed most to his take on Bucky, and during his answer, he also revealed what he would like to explore in a prequel project.

“I think my favorite is all the Ed Brubaker stuff,” Stan said. “That was my favorite stuff, and it was just really great to get to do some of that in the movies, and you know, I would love…I always say this all the time but I think it would be really interesting to see like the whole Winter Soldier that we haven’t seen yet. If you think about it, he had a whole other life sort of as this ulterior ego so to speak. Like when you see the Winter Soldier now he’s sort of like a machine in the movies, but before that, there was actually a real character there, and that was the character that had friendship with Black Widow. But you know, we’ll see what happens.”

The good news is that fans will get to see Stan alongside Anthony Mackie in the upcoming Falcon & Winter Soldier Disney+ series, though it is unknown if that will be a prequel series or set after Endgame. Stan is right though, as there is plenty of history to explore during the time Winter Soldier was being frozen and unfrozen for assassinations and hits, especially early on when he was still fighting against the programming.

As for Black Widow, the two characters did share a romance in the comics, though in the movies they haven’t really touched on that in any way. Still, who knows, maybe there’s some hidden history there in the MCU as well.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.