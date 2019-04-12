Sebastian Stan Has Perfect Response to ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Disney+ News

Last night, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were treated to an array of news from the upcoming streaming service, Disney+. The company officially announced WandaVision, Loki, and Falcon and Winter Soldier, with all of the film actors returning to their roles. Many have taken to social media to share in the exciting news, including Sebastian Stan.

The actor, best known for playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Solider, decided on a simple response, which was perfect considering his character is a man of few words.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out his Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram Ok. A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Apr 11, 2019 at 5:55pm PDT

“Ok,” the actor wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post, which included the series’ official new logo.

“Buddy cop comedy but superheroes???!!!!,” @wtfjade asked.

“Cut the check I need to breathe I’m so shook right now,” @sebastianismyeverything replied. (“Cut the check” is a catchphrase said by Anthony Mackie (Falcon) in multiple Marvel behind-the-scenes features.)

“Thought both of you were dead,” @paleboo joked.

It is interesting that every character getting their own show died in Avengers: Infinity War. While fans have pretty much suspected the characters who were dusted would be making a return, it does make us wonder how Vision and Loki will be brought back. While some are considering this series news an Avengers: Endgame spoiler, it’s likely the movie will provide enough surprises to keep fans satisfied.

Back in January, Stan told Jimmy Kimmel that his character was definitely dead, but that certainly doesn’t mean he can’t come back. This is the wide word of comic books, after all.

“Bucky’s dead. Happy New Year,” he said. “That’s it. That’s all I got.”

Recently, Joe and Anthony Russo (who have directed every feature film with Falcon and Winter Soldier in major roles) hinted that they will be done with Marvel films after Avengers: Endgame. They also made it clear that they will not be working on the upcoming series. However, they teased a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if it involved another classic crossover.

Disney+ is scheduled to debut in November, but there is no official word on when the Marvel Studios projects will debut.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One-Punch Man, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!