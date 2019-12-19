Sebastian Stan Reveals He Had to Get New Winter Soldier Prosthetics Because He Was Too Swole

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans still have a ways to go before the first Marvel shows drop on Disney+, but that’s not stopping the series’ stars from sharing some fun information about their characters. The first (and only) series to premiere in 2020 will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is set to star Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie as the titular characters. Recently, Stan spoke with Men’s Health and addressed the rumors that occurred between Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016), which suggested he had “gotten too ripped for the arm he’d worn in the earlier film.”

Stan explained that he used a “new-and-improved arm” in each film and that the first iteration required him to apply lube in order to slide his own arm into what was “essentially two rigid metal tubes.”

“It was like having a massive hammer attached to me,” Stan explained, “but it looked unbelievable in the movie, and it actually informed a lot of my body language.”

Ultimately, Stan did admit that he got too big for the arm used in Civil War.

“I was so insecure being around these massive fucking guys, so I started lifting really heavy and ate a lot,” Stan revealed. “I remember I showed up, and I was a little bit bigger than I had been in The Winter Soldier. The arm was a bit tight,” he added. “I was losing circulation.”

The article also explains that the “subsequent arms were more mobile,” and that Stan no longer requires lube to get in costume. In fact, now “there’s a sleeve inside the arm for his next appearance as the Winter Soldier.”

We still don’t know much about the upcoming series, but it’s been revealed both Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo) and Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) will be returning to the show. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was also revealed Wyatt Russell will be joining the series as John Walker/U.S. Agent. Stan himself had previously teased “some crazy stuff” in the show, things fans won’t expect to see coming.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ next Fall.

