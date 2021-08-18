Captain America 4: Sebastian Stan Reacts to News Anthony Mackie Will Return

✖

Earlier today came the news that Anthony Mackie had signed on the dotted line and would return as Sam Wilson, the new Star-Spangled Man, for Marvel Studios' upcoming Captain America 4. It was previously revealed that project was in development with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier headwriter Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson writing the screenplay. Marvel fans were quick to get the hype train rolling and Mackie's own co-star from the Disney+ series Sebastian Stan shared his own excitement as well. The Winter Soldier himself took to Instagram to post the news in his stories, adding the two word caption: "Hell. Yes."

It's unclear if Stan will reprise his role as Bucky Barnes in the upcoming movie as well but to date there hasn't been a Captain America movie without him. Stan and Mackie shared the screen in the Disney+ series earlier this year and their partnership was stronger than ever by the end of its six episode run, meaning a reunion certainly seems in order but hasn't been confirmed. The future of the MCU is largely unclear for many of the characters that have been there from the beginning though with actor Paul Bettany confirming he's unsure when he'll be back as Vision and Kevin Feige announcing that their long-term deals with actors are a thing of the past.

"That got a lot of attention way back when, with I think Scarlett [Johansson], and [Chris] Hemsworth and Evans and Sam Jackson. It varies now," Feige told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if the studio is making deals for actors a specific number of film and streaming appearances. Feige mentioned that he "would throw theme park attractions" into the list of things Marvel Studios makes talent deals for as well.

"It varies, project to project, cast to cast," Feige added. "Really, what we want are people that come in, are excited to be in the universe, are excited at the opportunity to do more things, as opposed to being locked into contractual obligations."

There have been reports that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is going to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, but that comeback won't be taking place in Sam's solo movie. Per today's report however, Steve Rogers won't have any sort of role in Captain America 4, at least for now.

No official release date for Captain America 4 has been set by Marvel Studios yet.