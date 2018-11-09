Sebastian Stan Breaks Silence on Marvel Spinoff Show With Anthony Mackie

Reports emerged earlier this year that Sebastian Stan‘s Winter Soldier would be starring alongside Anthony Mackie‘s Falcon in a new live-action series coming to Disney+, but when confronted about the possibility by Jimmy Kimmel, Stan deflected the notion completely.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stan was directly asked about the rumors regarding the series, with Stan joking about the duo getting their own series, “Called ‘Miami Vice.’ I would do it. Anthony would love that.”

Kimmel did follow up with a question we’ve all been wondering, which is that, in the comics, Bucky Barnes took over the mantle of Captain America when Steve Rogers was “killed,” so is it possible that Bucky could take the mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Chris Evans leaves the franchise after Avengers 4?

“Not really, no,” Stan recalled of whether or not those conversations have taken place. “It’s usually like a dream. People might mention something, but we never go that way.”

Stan appeared on the show to promote his new film Destroyer, which co-stars Nicole Kidman and was directed by Karyn Kusama. The reason for his visit was completely unrelated to the MCU, so the fact that we got any mention of it whatsoever might have been enough to excite fans, though we can’t say we’re surprised that we got no exciting updates on any of these rumored projects.

Following the announcement that Disney was launching its own streaming platform, fans have been wondering how it could compare with a media juggernaut like Netflix, knowing that the service would stick to delivering audiences a library of their own films. Every few months, Disney has confirmed movies and TV series being developed for the service, with Disney+ aiming to rival not only Netflix,but also cable giants like HBO in regards to delivering fans exciting big-budget projects.

With the third phase of the MCU coming to a close, reports emerged that some characters were getting their own series on Disney+, with those first reports claiming Loki and Scarlet Witch would headline their own series. Weeks later, news of the Falcon and Winter Soldier series emerged. Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the Loki series was being developed, which has raised hopes from fans that news regarding the other Marvel characters will also be true.

Winter Soldier and Falcon will next be seen in Avengers 4, hitting theaters on May 3, 2019.

Stay tuned for details on the future of Marvel’s live-action series on Disney+.

