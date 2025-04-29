Deadpool & Wolverine Was a Box Office Hit: Here’s How Much It Actually Made Disney

Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive box office hit for Disney and Marvel last summer, and now it’s been revealed how much it’s generated in profit for the studio. A rundown of the film’s revenues and expenses put together by Deadline indicates Disney made $400 million from their investment. From theatrical screenings, home media sales, and TV and streaming licenses, Deadpool & Wolverine earned a combined $980 million in revenue, offsetting the $580 million Disney spent on expenses. Those expenses included the film’s production budget, advertising costs, and participations for stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

According to Deadline, Deadpool & Wolverine earned more money in profit than Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($328 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($124 million).

After Marvel Studios had an underwhelming 2023 that saw the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels struggle at the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine gave the MCU the shot in the arm it desperately needed. Bolstered by positive reviews, it broke multiple box office records en route to a $1.3 billion worldwide gross. Deadpool & Wolverine was 2024’s second-highest-grossing film, trailing only fellow Disney release Inside Out 2.

Despite the considerable success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the Merc with a Mouth’s future in the MCU remains a mystery. Reynolds’ next appearance in the franchise hasn’t been announced. He has maintained he does not want Deadpool to join the X-Men or the Avengers, hoping to keep the character’s outsider status intact. For his part, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said he’s open to bringing Deadpool back.

Marvel moving forward with another Deadpool project feels like a certainty when you look at the financial reports. It’s clear the character remains a huge draw nearly a decade after his first solo film, and the studio will likely want to capitalize on that popularity at some point. The question is finding the right spot for a fourth Deadpool movie. As the MCU builds to the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, there’s a full slate of movies with important titles like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon. Especially considering Reynolds developing a new movie called Boy Band, there might not be a Deadpool 4 until after Secret Wars in 2027.

That might actually work in Marvel’s benefit. There’s wisdom to striking when the iron is hot, but sometimes, an extended absence can lead to lucrative results. Six years separated Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, which gave audiences plenty of time to miss the Merc with a Mouth and get excited for his triumphant return. Being patient would also allow Reynolds an opportunity to recharge his batteries after working on such a massive production. He’s clearly passionate about the Deadpool character, but there are other creative endeavors he wishes to pursue, and rushing something for the sake of profit would run the risk of having it be disappointing. Returning to the Deadpool well after taking the time to craft an entertaining and hilarious story could deliver another Deadpool & Wolverine-sized hit.