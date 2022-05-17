Secret Invasion Star Samuel L. Jackson Teases Major Nick Fury Reveals to Come in the MCU

✖

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, and the actor is teasing his character's future going forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ event series is adapting the Marvel Comics story of the same name, and will also continue threads established in Spider-Man: Far From Home and the post-credits scene of the WandaVision finale. Fans have seen Nick Fury working with the Skrulls in 2019's Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as seemingly recruiting a grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision. But will Nick Fury's story come to an end in Secret Invasion, or does Marvel have even more planned for the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

The actor teased what's to come during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast. Samuel L. Jackson revealed there was information he learned about Nick Fury while filming Secret Invasion that he wasn't even aware of.

"There are things I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out," Jackson said. "The minds behind what happened during The Blip are fantastic. That's a part of what we're uncovering when we do this series. The place that Nick Fury is in, the evolution of his story, or the de-evolution of his story. Maybe we wind it down, or maybe we crank it up, it's kinda hard to tell. It's giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the 'bad-assery' of who Nick Fury is, and I've had a good time doing that and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen."

Jackson has been pretty chatty lately regarding Secret Invasion. A set photo revealed that Don Cheadle's James Rhodes would appear in Secret Invasion alongside a new President played by Dermot Mulroney. Jackson confirmed Don Cheadle's presence during the press run for a separate upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

"C'mon man, you walk on the set, Emilia's amazing… Ben Mendelsohn, he's awesome. Don, Don Cheadle," Jackson told the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast. "I got Don, that's my golf buddy. I didn't realize it, but til we did this thing, I was like, 'We've never worked together.' We just kinda know each other, hang out and laugh… but we'd never worked together and we finally got to work together."

Secret Invasion currently doesn't have a release date on Disney+. However, the series is expected to premiere this year.