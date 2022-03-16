Secret Invasion Star Samuel L. Jackson Confirms Don Cheadle Joined Marvel Series



Samuel Jackson has been attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since its inception with 2008’s Iron Man. The legendary actor made his first appearance during a post-credits scene for the Robert Downey Jr. film, where he uttered the words “I’m here to talk to you about the Avengers initiative”, and the rest is history. Although the actor has appeared in numerous films in the MCU, Jackson hasn’t gotten the chance to headline his own project – until now.

Secret Invasion was announced with Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn headlining the series back in 2020. The cast would also be stacked with some newcomers like Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, as well as some familiar faces. A few weeks ago, a set photo revealed that Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes would appear in Secret Invasion alongside a new President played by Dermot Mulroney. Now, we have official confirmation from the series lead.

Jackson is well underway filming his upcoming Marvel Studios and Disney+ series Secret Invasion, but during the press run for a separate upcoming Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, he confirmed a few new casting additions for the Marvel series.

“C’mon man, you walk on the set, Emilia’s amazing… Ben Mendelsohn, he’s awesome. Don, Don Cheadle,” Jackson told the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast. “I got Don, that’s my golf buddy. I didn’t realize it, but til we did this thing, I was like, ‘We’ve never worked together.’ We just kinda know each other, hang out and laugh… but we’d never worked together and we finally got to work together.”

Cheadle is no stranger to making a cameo in the new Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, previously appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so him being involved in Secret Invasion should come as no surprise. The War Machine actor also has his own Marvel Studios series, Armor Wars, to headline, but that has yet to begin filming and is rumored to start in October 2022.

Not much is currently known about Secret Invasion as plot details are being kept in a secret space station somewhere off world. The series will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kllian Scott and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

