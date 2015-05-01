WandaVision: Monica Rambeau Actress Teyonah Parris Calls Series Finale "Incredibly Sad"

✖

The first Marvel Studios series on Disney+ started out as a light-hearted, comedic affair, but WandaVision has included some sinister moments throughout its run thus far. But with each passing episode, Scarlet Witch and Vision's idyllic domestic life has slowly become more twisted and frightening — leading to some scary changes for Wanda Maximoff as her powers continue to grow. The character has previously been portrayed as a villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but her interactions with Earth's Mightiest Heroes made her one of the team's greatest allies — so this shift for Wanda is surprising considering all of the people she's hurting to create her vision of a perfect reality.

Now WandaVision star and Monica Rambeau actress Teyonah Parris is speaking out about the series' ending. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parris had some interesting words about the show's finale.

"[The remaining episodes are] epic and incredibly sad. I mean, the whole show is incredibly sad to me, but I’m putting those words together," said Parris.

WandaVision has been confronting Scarlet Witch's grief head-on; the show is dealing with the trauma of losing her family, her brother, becoming an accidental killer, becoming a fugitive, then losing the love of her life to a mad man who wiped her out of existence for five years.

There are many more mysteries left to be solved in the remaining episodes of WandaVision, including the identity of the aerospace engineer. While fan's continue to speculate about who this mysterious character is, Parris recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her excitement for fans to finally learn this secret.

"When I, well ... I can't wait to see what y'all's reaction is when you learn with the aerospace engineer is," Parris said. "Everything about this show excites me. There are so many little surprises, things you don't expect. So in keeping with the theme the show has already set up, I'm always excited."

Hopefully fans will learn more when the latest episode of WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on Friday.