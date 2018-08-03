Selma Blair Quits Twitter in Support of James Gunn

Selma Blair has quit Twitter in support of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

The Hellboy alum posted today that followers could find her on another social media platform, Instagram.

“So long. You can find me on Instagram. #Istandwithjamesgunn,” Blair wrote.

Last week, Gunn was fired by Disney when old tweets surfaced in which Gunn joked about pedophilia and rape. Since then, Blair has been outspoken in her support for the director, calling on Disney to re-hire Gunn as well as retweeting articles about the firing, particularly those discussing the role of the alt-right in Gunn’s firing, specifically that of Mike Cernovich, who initially highlighted the controversial tweets. Blair also noted in one of her retweets that she might be thinking about leaving Twitter, asking “does anyone else have feelings about leaving Twitter?”

Blair isn’t the only celebrity continuing to support Gunn. Dave Bautista, who played Drax in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, continues to voice his support for Gunn. Yesterday, he took to Twitter to mock the methods of the alt-right used in taking down Gunn.

“I think today I’ll find a good person who spreads the message of … Equality. Unity, Sacrifice. Responsibility, Love. Family. Forgiveness. Redemption. Misfit, Child, Female Empowerment and ruin his life. F**k it! I’ll go ahead and empower some fascists while I’m at it! DISCLAIMER FOR MORONS AND FUTURE VIEWS: I’m JOKING!” Bautista wrote.

Blair also isn’t the only of Gunn’s supporters to quit Twitter over the firing, either. Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead star Michael Rooker announced Sunday that he was also quitting Twitter over what he called “the ongoing bullsh*t”.

“This account will be inactive after today. We’re very tired ad upset over the ongoing BULLSH*T… neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it,” Rooker wrote. “Thank you to all who gave kind words and support. See you on Instagram. –MR.”

What do you think about Blair’s decision to leave Twitter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.