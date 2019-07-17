Marvel’s Shang-Chi Reportedly Hires The Matrix Director of Photography

Development on Shang-Chi continues moving right along with the production reportedly hiring Bill Pope as its cinematographer. The hiring follows just a few short days after the film reportedly nabbed Aquaman costume designer Kym Barrett for the same role. Though Pope will reportedly serve as cinematographer on Shang-Chi, as per a report from DiscussingFilm, he’s best known for his work as director of photography on some major Hollywood blockbusters.

Pope has been a long-time collaborator of filmmakers like the Wachowskis, Edgar Wright, and Sam Raimi. He is credit as the DP on Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Matrix trilogy, Baby Driver, and Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book. His most recent cinematography credits include the Kid Who Would Be King, Alita: Battle Angel, and the upcoming Charlie’s Angels soft reboot.

Again, little is officially known about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it’s fully expected films like Shang-Chi, Black Widow, and The Eternals are announced at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Marvel Studios Kevin Feige previously expressed interest in a Shang-Chi film, saying he hopes audience would think of the Master of Kung Fu just as they would Captain America.

“I think every movie that we do is a risk. We only want to do movies that people seem to think are risks. Doing the story of an Asian-American hero of Chinese heritage is something that is very intriguing to us. It will be really different and special,” Feige said when asked if Shang-Chi is viewed as a risky project.

“I hope audiences around the world respond to it in the same way they did to Steve Rogers… whether they have [an] American flag or not. It’s about the individual storyline, spectacle and adventure that come with Marvel Studios movies.”

Shang-Chi has yet to be announced by Marvel Studios, though it’s expected to drop in one of Marvel’s 2020 or 2021 dates. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame will be available digitally July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th.