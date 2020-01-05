Shang-Chi Director Reveals Why He Joined the Marvel Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to enter a new era after Avengers: Endgame, and some fresh-faced heroes are set to take center stage with the release of films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This will kick off an all new era for Marvel Studios as actor Simu Liu will be one of the new leaders in the MCU. This will also be the first superhero film from Destin Daniel Cretton, who is currently earning a lot of buzz for his film Just Mercy with Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, and Brie Larson.

Cretton, who has a lot of experience with Marvel talent already, recently spoke with the Hollywood Reporter and revealed why he decided to join the MCU with this story.

“I grew up without a superhero to look up to. I gravitated to Spider-Man when I was a kid, primarily because he had a mask covering his face and I could imagine myself under that mask,” Cretton explained. “I would love to give my son a superhero to look up to. I feel very privileged to be a part of telling that story.”

Shang-Chi is an important part of Marvel’s future, as it will reveal new details that were only teased in the Iron Man movies while also introducing a new hero of Chinese heritage who will have an impact on future films.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously spoke with IANS and revealed the company’s reasoning for making Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“I think every movie that we do is a risk. We only want to do movies that people seem to think are risks. Doing the story of an Asian-American hero of Chinese heritage is something that is very intriguing to us. It will be really different and special,” Feige said when about Shang-Chi being a risky project. “I hope audiences around the world respond to it in the same way they did to Steve Rogers… whether they have [an] American flag or not. It’s about the individual storyline, spectacle and adventure that come with Marvel Studios movies.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to premiere in theaters on February 12, 2021.