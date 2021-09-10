Shang-Chi Director Says There Are a Lot of Easter Eggs

it’s no secret that every entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is packed with Easter eggs. Each movie contains nods to previous films, comics, other projects from the director’s past, and more. on the surface, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings may seem pretty disconnected from the rest of the MCU (save for an all-important post-credits scene), but it has just as many Easter eggs and connections as its predecessors, they’re just a little harder to spot.

While appearing on ComicBook.com’s , Shang-Chi director Daniel Destin Cretton talked about the Easter eggs in the movie, and how there are plenty that reference things outside of the Marvel universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, there’s a lot of different types of Easter eggs in this movie, not only Marvel Easter eggs. There’s cultural Easter eggs that a lot of people are picking up on,” Cretton said. “I mean, even when you just walk down the hall of the fight club, if you look at each of the fights that are going on in each of those. It was very important to Brad Allan and his team to try to represent the very different cultural styles from all over East Asia, and so there’s martial arts Easter eggs hidden throughout the movie as well. I mean, I’m not going online, and I don’t know what people have really caught on to or not, but there’s a lot to find.”

During the same interview, star Simu Liu admitted that he had some difficulty not geeking out over all of the various Easter eggs on set, since he’s such a big fan of the MCU.

“It’s very difficult,” Liu said. “I’m writing on my Marvel blog as we speak, ‘Abomination and Wong team up. Disney+ show confirmed. Sources close to the MCU say …’ You know? It’s so funny though. I was all about those speculative websites before I joined the MCU, and then I went over on to the other side, and I became a part of the movie-making team, and it was really funny seeing the theories that even would come up as we were shooting in Australia… The stuff that they were throwing out, it would be impressive. It would be detailed movie plots that, frankly, will never exist, and then just reading it and being like, ‘Wow. These guys got some talent.’ It really just shows you how rabid and dedicated the Marvel fan base is, and I definitely consider myself among one of them. So yeah. It is hard not to geek out. That’s probably why they keep information from me so much.”

What are your favorite Easter eggs that you noticed in Shang-Chi? Let us know in the comments!