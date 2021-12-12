Shang-Chi’s Meng’er Zhang on Her Surprise Post-Credits Scene and Xialing’s MCU Future

The Ten Rings will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the criminal organization will be led by one of Marvel’s most recent breakout stars. Meng’er Zhang made her big screen debut in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this summer, starring as the titular hero’s hard-nosed sister, Xialing. Despite being a feature film rookie, Zhang instantly became a favorite amongst Marvel fans, and everyone is excited to see what she and Xialing do in the franchise going forward.

The final post-credits scene in Shang-Chi shows Xialing remaking her father’s Ten Rings organization in her image, and the message at the end of the scene confirms that the organization will be coming back to the franchise. ComicBook.com spoke with Zhang for the Shang-Chi home release, and she talked a bit about that surprising scene, and how she missed the news of her own character’s return the first time she watched it.

“It was much later on, and when we shot that scene, I didn’t even know the scene made the film or where they put the scene in,” Zhang explained. “I didn’t even know that and to see that on the big screen, I was really excited. I was so excited that I missed the sign that ‘The Ten Rings Will Return’ the first time. I missed it.”

Xialing isn’t alone in that credits tag, joined by her friend Jon Jon and Razor Fist, the villain who fought as her father’s right hand man.

“In the end credits scene, you can see Xialing sitting on the throne with Razor Fist and Jon Jon standing by her side. I feel no matter what is next, it’s going to be very interesting,” Zhang told us. She went on to say that the scene makes it clear that Xialing and Razor Fist “built some trust” during that final battle, and that she can’t wait to find out how their partnership evolves from there.

“I don’t know anything about what they’re planning for moving forward. I’m so into this, too,” she continued. “Every day, I can’t stop thinking about all those questions. How did Xialing train herself in her father’s compound? How did she build a fight club all on her own in Macau? How did she meet Jon Jon and what’s the story between them?”

