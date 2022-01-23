Shang-Chi VFX Boss on Multiversal Ten Rings Fan Theories

As seen in one of the post-credits scenes to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, nobody really knows what the Ten Rings are. Even though they’re still in the possession of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the Avengers took a peek at the artifacts—and neither Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) nor Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) recognized them as alien technology or something of this planet. Even Wong (Benedict Wong) said they weren’t in his codex, meaning the Sorcerer Supreme hadn’t been keeping a watchful eye on them.

Because of the peculiar nature surrounding the rings, one popular theory was that they were born of a multiversal nature. We recently spoke with Shang-Chi visual effects boss Christopher Townsend to ask him his thoughts on the theory. In short, Townsend says fans just need to keep watching because the answer may be a bit too spoilery.

“I mean, one of the great things about MCU is the intertwined nature of all aspects, which I think is one of the fun parts of working in these films,” Townsend says. “So I don’t want to say more, to be honest, I think that we just need to let it sort of evolve. Because often it is an evolving thing, that as one story arc happens in a film, it then spurs other conversations and other story arcs and then eventually. And I think Endgame particularly, and Infinity War were great in sort of bringing a lot of those loose ends back together. And I think that you are going to see more of that as the MCU develops.”

As some have noticed, there’s a moment where the Ten Rings even mimic a similar design to the multiversal diagram created by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the season one finale of Loki. Alas, it seems like we’ll have to wait for Shang-Chi 2 to find out an answer about the popular fan theory.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on Disney+, all major digital platforms, and wherever physical movies are sold. Shang-Chi 2 doesn’t have a release window yet.

What’d you think of Shang-Chi’s film debut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!