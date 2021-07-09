Marvel's Shang-Chi Has Begun Filming In San Francisco

✖

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has moved its production, at least in part, to San Francisco. The majority of the film has been underway in Australia but a crew picked up work stateside for some stunt sequences in northern California in mid-October. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings began production in early 2021 before being delayed due to the pandemic. It resumed production late in the summer. The same location in Australia where Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is filming will soon house Thor: Love and Thunder.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is not the first major comic book movie to pick up some production efforts in the United States this week. The Batman was also spotted filming some sequences in Chicago. In San Francisco, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has called for Marvel Films production trucks to populate the streets and a sequence involving a runaway bus has been spotted.

Photos from the San Francisco set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have surfaced on social media. See them in the tweet below!

One fan actually caught a video of the bus sequence being filmed on the block where they live but did not know it was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The people responding to the tweet believe it is Venom, given their knowledge of it being a Marvel movie in San Francisco. Surprise!

Check out the video captured in the tweet below.

I love when they film movies infront of my place. 😭 the whole process is so fascinating to me. what movie yall think it is? pic.twitter.com/4Rgj91C41E — JaszyyE (@JaszyyE) October 18, 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release on July 9, 2021.