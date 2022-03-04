The Batman Set Shows Dark, Gritty Gotham With Easter Eggs in Exclusive Set Video

The Batman took to the streets of Chicago for a portion of its production, just blocks away from where Christopher Nolan's Batman flipped a truck with the Joker in it in iconic fashion. This time around, the titular DC Comics hero was not on hand for the shoot. Instead, a stunt crew member dressed in a Catwoman guise was filming a sequence on a motorcycle. Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, and the rest of the main cast and crew of The Batman were not in Chicago. The primary production is taking place in the United Kingdom. Still, the video above captures just how filthy and gothic Gotham City will be after the city's streets were dressed in a very specific tone.

The city's streets in near the Thompson Center of Chicago were lined with prop cars, all of which were dirtied up and given Gotham City plates. Taxi cabs branded as "Tri Corner Cab" with registrations posted as 2019 were also a part of the scene, while several Gotham City Police cars were closely and directly involved in the sequence being filmed.

The crew were working with "Vengeance," as their project's title for the Chicago shoot.

"Look, I'm just starting Batman because literally, [War for the Planet of the Apes], as I just said, we finished about a week ago and now we're publicizing it," The Batman director Reeves told ComicBook.com in 2017. "So, we haven't even begun on Batman. For me, what's always important is to try and find a personal way in. In that way, I do feel like I relate to actors. It's about understanding emotionally, the way something is. I see this parallel between Caesar and Batman, really, which is this idea of these characters who are grappling with their own struggle and trying to do the right thing in an imperfect world and, so, I do really relate it to that kind of idea."

What surprise characters do you think might pop up in The Batman? Are you excited to get a look at Gotham City as Matt Reeves seems to be delivering a fully fleshed out version of the iconic fictional city? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or send me your thoughts on Instagram!

The Batman is currently set for release on March 4, 2022.