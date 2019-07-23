Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares How Life Has Changed Since Marvel Announcement

Simu Liu has been having a better weekend than most, there’s no denying that. But a matter of days ago, the Kim’s Convenience star was officially tabbed as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Shang-Chi — suffice to say, the star’s having the time of his life on social media. Particularly inclined to using Twitter, the newest MCU star has already gathered a die-hard following he’s not shy to interact with. In fact, he teased the masses earlier today how his casting in Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings has changed his life.

Spoiler alert: it hasn’t…really. The actor joked that this time last week, he was eating shrimp crackers in his underwear at his desk. Now, he’s doing the same thing — only this week, he’s the lead star of one of Marvel Studios’ upcoming franchises.

Hard to believe that a week ago I was just sitting at my desk in my underwear eating shrimp crackers and now… okay well I’m still doing that but I’m also a superhero — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 23, 2019

Exact details on the film still remain pretty tight-lipped, though we know Liu will be starring alongside Tony Leung, who’s playing The Mandarin, and Awkwafina in an undisclosed role. The movie’s being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script by Wonder Woman 1984 scribe David Callaham. We managed to sit down with Jim Starlin, the co-creator of the character, and he revealed he fully expects the film to largely be an origin story.

“I can’t imagine them doing anything but starting off with an origin story, because you’ve got to begin somewhere,” Starlin told us. “I think that it’ll be loosely based around what we did in the first few issues, I only did three issues of the book. I imagine there will be some eliminations. Like we won’t see Fu Manchu in book, thank god.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

