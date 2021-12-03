Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Has Hilarious Reaction to Not Being in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters in two weeks, and the year leading up to the film has been filled with casting rumors. Last month, a new trailer for the Marvel movie was released and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are involved. The list of rumored actors has only continued to grow, and there’s one Marvel star who thinks he should be a part of the conversation. Simu Liu, who played the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, joked about his Spider-Man connections on Twitter this week.

“Having played the role of Spider-Man at birthday parties in and around the Greater Toronto Area, I’m a little offended nobody thought I was going to be in No Way Home,” Liu wrote. “There’s definitely a pocket universe somewhere, that’s all I’m saying.” You can check out his tweet below:

Considering Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently the top-grossing movie of 2021 at the domestic box office and there are rumors going around that Holland will be starring in another Spider-Man trilogy, we wouldn’t be surprised it Liu and Holland got to share the screen in the future.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+.