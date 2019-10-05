Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Offers His Two Cents on Martin Scorsese Comments

Discourse is raging online as people continue to react to director Martin Scorsese’s comments about Marvel Studios superhero movies. Simu Liu is the latest star to speak out after hearing about Scorsese’s opinions. The director admitted he wasn’t a fan of the films, and added that they were “not cinema” for good measure. Fans flipped out about that statement and now the Shang-Chi actor is here to add his two cents in.

Liu wrote a sort of subtweet on his social media about how these supposed “Theme Parks” are really quite beloved by people. He typed, “I’ve always loved theme parks. Theme parks are inclusive; theme parks are full of happiness and joy and laughter and dancing. Did I mention they have churros?! Just my two cents :)” That is a masterclass in responding without responding for those playing at home, but that won’t quiet the firestorm still raging on the Internet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ve always loved theme parks. Theme parks are inclusive; theme parks are full of happiness and joy and laughter and dancing. Did I mention they have churros?! Just my two cents 🙂 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 5, 2019

The Shang-Chi star is far from the only member of the superhero movie community to speak up. X-Men writer Jonathan Hickman, Joss Whedon, and James Gunn have all taken the opportunity to fire back at the comments over the last week. Hickman came off as the most strident, which is understandable because of his role as a major writer for Marvel Comics.

Chicken Wings as a device to explain opinions is not something we would have expected out of movie discourse, but this is 2019 where anything and everything can happen. The writer apparently loves the Complex Hot Ones interview series that forces guests to continue answering questions through a gauntlet of increasingly spicy poultry. Still, the analogy hits home and entertains to boot.

“I don’t eat them. I tried, you know. But that’s not actual dining. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with chicken doing the best it can under the circumstances, are spicy hot wings. This isn’t fine dining, it’s just burning your fucking mouth because you love to see world’s mouths burn, and I won’t have it. I won’t have any fucking part of it.”

Here are Scorsese’s comments in a recent issue of Empire Magazine for those who want to read them in full.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese said during the interview. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

So, maybe the lesson is not to get between people in their comic book movies. Or possibly, don’t mess with people’s chicken wings? Whatever the case, opinions are hard to have on the Internet sometimes. People got to watch how spicy their takes get, because it could snowball into the argument that only grows bigger by the day.

Cover photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Jun Sato/WireImage