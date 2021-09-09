Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Video Highlights From Toronto Press Tour

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theatres and it had a successful opening at the box office. Not only did the movie break Labor Day weekend records, but Shang-Chi also earned the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the movie’s release, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) has been sharing highlights from his press tour. The actor posted a video showcasing his journey in Los Angeles and followed it up with a video from his London tour. Now, the actor is back on Instagram to share a video from the Toronto portion of the press tour, which is extra special considering Liu immigrated to Ontario, Canada at the age of five and attended the University of Toronto Schools for high school.

“Shang Chi Press Tour Part 3: Toronto. There’s nothing like being surprised by Disney with a frighteningly-large billboard of your face in the middle of Yonge and Dundas Square! We landed in Toronto and were immediately met with the overwhelming love and support of the hometown crowd. There’s truly no place like it, and I felt truly spoiled at every turn (including a basketball date with @losbot On the Toronto Raptors practice court!!!). What a perfect way to recharge for the rest of this insane press journey! Thanks to @hongshingto @paitoronto @tachi_toronto @thealley.ca @metatherapy for the lovely welcome-home surprises. Big shout-outs to @nobis and @1hotels Toronto for sponsoring a great post-premiere reception with support from @acidleague, @thealley.ca and @ccyaa_. And lastly, thanks to @ccyaa_ @docbracesmco, @fetechinoise, @ferriswheelpress, @kickbackconnect, @metatherapy@naaapto, @nobis, @tt_supermarket for buying out theatres to support our release! Shot and edited by @karl_kh_man and @ alisontayag. Watch Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres NOW,” Liu wrote. You can check out his latest video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTl5n1-l9f3/

Shang-Chi has been met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 263 reviews as well as a 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.” In addition to Liu in the titular role, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters. The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes What If…, which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.