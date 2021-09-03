Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Adorable “Photobomb” Featuring Kevin Feige

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially out in theaters, and the movie's star has been sharing a lot of fun content on social media in honor of the release. Simu Liu has posted details about the rigorous training that went into the role and has penned a touching letter to fans to celebrate the movie. In the actor's latest post, he shared a fun photo featuring Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, and castmate Meng'er Zhang.

"Minding my own business when some randos showed up out of nowhere and photobombed me," Liu joked. "Hahaha," Cretton replied. You can check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu)

Not only has Shang-Chi been met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 233 reviews, but it also has a 98% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." In addition to Liu and Zhang, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

Recently, Feige teased that the Shang-Chi characters will appear in the MCU again soon.

"As always, it will become very clear when people see the movie that we are not shy about indicating where the future can go and I think I'll leave it at that," Feige told Extra on the red carpet premiere of Shang-Chi.

He added, "You will see in this movie, not just the future of...oh I almost gave you a spoiler there so I've got to be careful with that...but most importantly, it's the characters. All of the characters that you meet in this movie — a few you've met before, most you are meeting for the first time...we know we have a success on our hands when we do a test screening and people come out and ask 'When are we gonna see Shang-Chi again?' or 'When are we gonna see the numerous other characters in this movie?' The answer is soon."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.