Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Promises Shang-Chi Characters Will Appear In MCU Again Soon

✖

Now the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had 13 years to grow into Hollywood's largest franchise, fans of the Disney-owned world often see characters crossing over when they'd least expect. The first full-length trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as an example, revealed both Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) would appear in the feature, even though the latter hasn't been around since Edward Norton's The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

Shang-Chi also happens to introduce a whole new ensemble, led by Marvel newcomer Simu Liu. As it turns out, you'll see Shang-Chi and most of his supporting cast return in the future of the MCU. In fact, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says the return might happen sooner rather than later.

"As always, it will become very clear when people see the movie that we are not shy about indicating where the future can go and I think I'll leave it at that," Feige told Extra on the red carpet premiere of Shang-Chi Monday night.

He added, "You will see in this movie, not just the future of...oh I almost gave you a spoiler there so I've got to be careful with that...but most importantly, it's the characters. All of the characters that you meet in this movie — a few you've met before, most you are meeting for the first time...we know we have a success on our hands when we do a test screening and people come out and ask 'When are we gonna see Shang-Chi again?' or 'When are we gonna see the numerous other characters in this movie?' The answer is soon.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!