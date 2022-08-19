She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Funko Pops Have Arrived on Schedule
Funko rarely misses an opportunity to deliver Pop figures for a highly anticipated film or tv show – especially when Marvel is involved. True to form, they've dropped the first wave of Funko Pops based on Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series, which debuted on Disney+ yesterday. Everything you need to know about the wave can be found right here.
The first wave of She-Hulk Pop figures include Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga).
The lack of an actual She-Hulk Pop figure in this wave doesn't make much sense, but Hasbro and Disney have you covered with figures based on Tatiana Maslany's Hulked-out Jennifer Walters character. Hasbro's Marvel Legends figure looks especially fantastic with a spot-on head sculpt. If only they included an alternate angry head – it would have been perfect. The Disney She-Hulk figure is actually a 12-inch doll, so you have that option as well. There's a She-Hulk for everyone.
"I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany told ComicBook about the star attorney's transformation into a green-skinned superhero. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+ now. The show has been a hit with critics and fans, including our own Jenna Anderson who writes:
"Anchored by Maslany's mesmerizing and masterful performance, the series is unafraid to be genuinely authentic, gleefully weird, and downright clever in a way that's electrifying to watch."
