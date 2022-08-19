She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Funko Pops Have Arrived on Schedule

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko rarely misses an opportunity to deliver Pop figures for a highly anticipated film or tv show – especially when Marvel is involved. True to form, they've dropped the first wave of Funko Pops based on Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series, which debuted on Disney+ yesterday. Everything you need to know about the wave can be found right here.

The first wave of She-Hulk Pop figures include Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga). All of these common Pop figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout).

The lack of an actual She-Hulk Pop figure in this wave doesn't make much sense, but Hasbro and Disney have you covered with figures based on Tatiana Maslany's Hulked-out Jennifer Walters character. Hasbro's Marvel Legends figure looks especially fantastic with a spot-on head sculpt. If only they included an alternate angry head – it would have been perfect. The Disney She-Hulk figure is actually a 12-inch doll, so you have that option as well. There's a She-Hulk for everyone.

"I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany told ComicBook about the star attorney's transformation into a green-skinned superhero. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+ now. The show has been a hit with critics and fans, including our own Jenna Anderson who writes:

"Anchored by Maslany's mesmerizing and masterful performance, the series is unafraid to be genuinely authentic, gleefully weird, and downright clever in a way that's electrifying to watch."

