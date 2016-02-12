She-Hulk Episode 5 Has Hidden Deadpool and Fantastic Four Easter Eggs





She-Hulk had a big tease for fans in the credits sequence. A Fantastic Four tease sat alongside a Deadpool nod, and viewers are wondering what it could all mean. Pug took Nikki on a journey into the fashion world during this week's episode. He was on the hunt for some Iron Man sneakers, and fans got a look at his closet during the credits. Alongside the Avenger in that collection were pairs of shoes themed around all sorts of MCU favorites. But, no one was expecting a pair of sneakers themed around The Thing or some sneakers that looked like Deadpool's mask. The series continues to gesture towards all kinds of Marvel history in the margins. While diving for deep cuts, just about anything could pop up in this series. We've already seen the writers room reference the massive Celestial in the ocean and Wolverine in the MCU. Check out the nod for yourself down below!

Ginger Gonzaga told TVLine that fans could expect to see some characters that are in the comics but not necessarily in the MCU so far. Episode 4 marked a firm jump-off point to more comedy based around cases of the week. With that tease near the end of the episode, fans are inching closer to seeing a familiar face grace the courtrooms that Jennifer Walters has been occupying this entire time.

"The show is now definitely switching into what it looks like when you have petty, idiot supervillains and superheroes who are either antagonizing you or need to be represented by you," Gonzaga explained. "The thing about working in a superhuman law division is we can represent anyone, so we get comic book characters that haven't entered the Marvel Universe yet, that you haven't seen in any of the trailers. And you get to see the idiocy of the ridiculously fun superheroes who have legal trouble and may or may not listen to their attorneys. I'm really excited for people to see these guest stars that are in the comic books."

She-Hulk describes the ride for fans: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

Do you think there's any chance we see those characters in future episodes? Let us know down in the comments!