She-Hulk Episode 5 Breaks a Series Tradition

Today marks the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's fifth episode, and it takes a slight departure from its previous entries. Some of the highlights of the Disney+ series have been Jennifer Walters and her She-Hulk alter-ego breaking the fourth wall to speak to the audience, along with the teasers that run as mid-credits scenes. We've witnessed She-Hulk loudly comment on Captain America's virginity, do household chores for her father, and twerk with Megan Thee Stallion. With four more episodes to go, viewers were anxiously tuning in to see what would close out Episode 5, titled "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans."

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Episode 5. Continue at your own risk!

After winning her countersuit against Titania for trademarking the "She-Hulk" name, Jennifer Walters and her attorney, Mallory Book (Elise Goldsberry) grab some drinks. The women bond over Jennifer's poor choice of dates, and come to the agreement that she needs to upgrade her wardrobe. This leads to Jennifer paying a visit to a superhero tailor, who is creating outfits made specifically for Jennifer/She-Hulk. Before the credits begin rolling, we get a quick look at one of the tailor's creations that is scheduled for a pick-up: Daredevil's yellow mask.

The wonderfully-illustrated She-Hulk credits roll, but instead of a mid-credits scene continuing the Marvel hero's story, the credits continue until they end. Unfortunately, fans are left with only one more episode to witness the meeting between She-Hulk and Daredevil.

While at D23 Expo this month, Daredevil star Charlie Cox was asked if his upcoming appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sets up his upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, in any way, shape, or form. As the fan-favorite star recalled, there's not really a connection between the two.

"I don't think so," Cox told Deadline. "I think it's in its own moment."

Even though there's no groundwork laid for Born Again in She-Hulk, series head writer Jessica Gao previously applauded Cox's performance as the Man Without Fear.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao said in a chat with Collider earlier this summer. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," she added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

