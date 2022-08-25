She-Hulk Episode 2 Name-Drops Hawkeye in New Clip

We're officially in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law era, with the Disney+ exclusive series delivering a hilarious and slice-of-life take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That especially appears to be the case in the series' newest episode, with a newly-released clip from Episode 2 showcasing a delightfully-awkward chapter in the superhero origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The clip, which you can check out below, shows Jen attending a family dinner, which takes an uncomfortable turn when the topic of Jen's superhero abilities, and how they effect her job as a lawyer, come up. The scene also includes a moment where Jen's father, Morris Walters (Mark Linn-Baker) asks a very valid question about Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) — what happens to his arrows after he fires them?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I'm really excited for Marvel to have a true half-hour comedy and really lean in to a comedy format," Gao explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Everybody loves the big spectacle – all the action operating at a level that you don't see anywhere else – but what's special about TV is that you have the time and the space to really just live with a character and see everyday life. I want to know what's happening on a Tuesday when the world isn't in danger. What happens when a 6-foot-7 green woman has to buy a business suit for court?"

What did you think of the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? What do you think of this new promo for the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

