She-Hulk Confirmed to Feature Return of Wong

Benedict Wong was recently rumored to appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios series, and it turns out that the rumors were true. The character has already popped up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now we officially know where we'll see him next. During today's Disney Upfronts, Marvel Studios released a brand new trailer for its She-Hulk series and sent out a press release that reveals some new details on the series, including that Benedict Wong will be returning as Wong for the series.

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

Speaking in a very recent issue of Empire Magazine, Wong revealed what he calls Marvel Studios' Phase Four, giving it an all-new and fitting title. "I call it Phase Wong. It's a nice, interesting shift. Wong has taken on a new role, and that dynamic changes between them [Wong and Strange] both." During Spider-Man: No Way Home it's revealed that Wong is now the Sorcerer Supreme, so the actors comments make a lot of sense.

If you're dying to get your Wong fix, you can check him out the most recent Marvel Studios project, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The studio describes the film as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

