She-Hulk Series from Marvel Studios Announced for Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting much bigger with the launch of Disney+, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has already revealed a full slate of major characters making their way to the new streaming service. And while San Diego Comic-Con was used to officially announce everything we knew about, Disney’s D23 Expo was an opportunity to reveal some brand new projects.

One such project includes the launch of a She-Hulk series, finally bringing Jennifer Walters to live-action as the heir apparent to Mark Ruffalo‘s take on Bruce Banner / Hulk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details are still scarce about the series at the moment, especially because it will likely be a while before the project comes to fruition. The first Marvel Studios series on Disney+ won’t launch until 2020, and their slate for the platform is already loaded until 2021.

We’re getting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, What If…?, and Hawkeye as part of Marvel’s Phase 4 slate, and word has already broken that Ms. Marvel is also in development for the platform.

She-Hulk will likely be a part of Phase 5 and could help pave the way for the newest storyline for Ruffalo’s character while also introducing a new hero who could leave the future of the MCU. The next wave of films and shows have been dealing with aspects of legacy, beginning with Iron Man passing the torch to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Now we’re getting the legacy of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye training the next generation in his own series, Black Widow teaming up with her counterpart Yelena Bolova in her solo movie, as well as new heroes like Blade, Shang-Chi, and the Eternals starring in their own films.

Then there’s the fact that Natalie Portman is returning as the new Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, likely taking over the mantle of the God of Thunder from Chris Hemsworth’s character, and we’re looking at a whole new wave of heroes maintaining the legacies of their predecessors.

We’re eager to learn more about the upcoming She-Hulk series, and ComicBook.com will share more details as they come in. Stay tuned for more information revealed at the Disney D23 Expo, and be sure to check back this weekend when Marvel Studios reveals more information about their upcoming movies.