She-Hulk Fans React to Episode 3's Epic Cameo and Post-Credits Scene
The Marvel Cinematic Universe today got a little more star-studded, as an unexpected cameo introduced Jennifer Walters to a celebrity almost as big as the time Tony Stark met Elon Musk. And, as you might expect from such an event, Twitter was all about it. Within hours of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law dropping its third episode, fans had taken to social media to celebrate, shake their heads, laugh, and create memes. It's the kind of community experience that Disney+ has become good at cultivating, and arguably something that has been missing from streaming shows that drop all their episodes at once and don't give fans a minute to process the individual quirks of any given episode.
Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to follow! It's okay to turn back now and watch the show first, we promise!
You good now? Okay, let's go.
The episode reintroduced Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), who needed help with a stranger-than-usual superhuman law case. Bukowski had been castfished and conned by a shape-shifting New Asgardian light elf named Runa, who had scammed him out of thousands of dollars while impersonating Megan Thee Stallion. Runa's defense claimed that Dennis could not have believed that Runa really was Megan Thee Stallion, and that he had not been defrauded, but had just spent money on a relationship. Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) testified that Dennis is "profoundly delusional," which led to a settlement in his favor.
Of course, the real Megan Thee Stallion as also at the courthouse, and later stopped by GLK&H to become a client of Jennifer's, as well as to twerk with the She-Hulk -- as you do.
Following on the heels of the series premiere's "Captain America fu--" post-credits stinger, the Megan Thee Stallion post-credits scene has fans convinced that She-Hulk is going to be worth finishing just for the post-credits tags alone. And this morning, social media was clogged up with twerking videos and appreciations of the series from Stallion fans, Marvel fans, and everyone in between.
You can check out some of our favorite responses to the cameo (and that surreal, hilarious post-credits stinger) below.
Honestly, what do you think?
#SHEHULK continues to be an outstanding addition to the MCU…
So… are people gonna get mad about the completely harmless and cute joke of She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion twerking? I hope not… and not just cause uh… never mind pic.twitter.com/x57lgGxaNS— Mr.”Skip Intro”Macias (@Saicam_Films) September 1, 2022
Here for it
The way I’m totally here for Megan playing a comedic version of herself in the MCU!!! Plus, She-Hulk representing Megan Thee Stallion makes complete sense!!! https://t.co/m9UC7Lh9ni— Ɱ ᴀʀɪ Ɋ ᴜɪɴɴ🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@ThatMariQuinn) September 1, 2022
Some...nuance? Sure.
I thought this weeks She-Hulk celebrity cameo was kind of cheesy funny but then the post credits scene totally redeemed it. Love #SheHulk so far— CPJ Reviews (@CpjReviews) September 1, 2022
Perfect
She-Hulk is a perfect example of how to do a celebrity cameo— Orville | COAST 🌊 (@orvilleatari) September 1, 2022
Really, Dennis?
#SheHulk Spoilers— Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) September 1, 2022
I don't know which is crazier: the fact that Dennis thought he could actually pull Megan Thee Stallion, or that we just saw her and She-Hulk twerking in her office. Either way, this is now my favorite episode. 😄 pic.twitter.com/eV4J629Z0S
The best
she-hulk twerking with megan thee stallion is the best thing marvel has ever done #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/jeukj4wqcj— valeria (@anchorbarnes) September 1, 2022
Cute and fun
Megan’s She-hulk cameo was so cute and fun. I hate how weird comic and superhero fans get about stuff like that. Celebrity cameos in popular movies/shows are not new and will likely never go away.— COUPLE WET WIPES IN CASE A BUM TRY TO TOUCH ME EW (@baldheadbbymuva) September 1, 2022
She's not wrong
The whole episode was good but it's pretty funny how the only thing people are talking about is Meghan Thee Stallion and She-Hulk throwing it back in very loose pantsuits— Alice ⛱ (@AerithsSeat) September 1, 2022
Really think about it for a minute
Thinking about the fact that someone had to sit there and edit the CGI on She-Hulk twerking with Megan Thee Stallion— Nick (@mainmarvel) September 1, 2022
Didn't see it coming.
‼️ SHE-HULK EPISODE 3 SPOILER marv!
.
.
....She-Hulk twerking with Megan Thee Stallion was not on my 2022 bingo cardpic.twitter.com/r0jX69ECFp— Marvel Menfess (@Marvfess) September 1, 2022