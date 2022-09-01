She-Hulk Fans React to Episode 3's Epic Cameo and Post-Credits Scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe today got a little more star-studded, as an unexpected cameo introduced Jennifer Walters to a celebrity almost as big as the time Tony Stark met Elon Musk. And, as you might expect from such an event, Twitter was all about it. Within hours of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law dropping its third episode, fans had taken to social media to celebrate, shake their heads, laugh, and create memes. It's the kind of community experience that Disney+ has become good at cultivating, and arguably something that has been missing from streaming shows that drop all their episodes at once and don't give fans a minute to process the individual quirks of any given episode.

Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to follow! It's okay to turn back now and watch the show first, we promise!

You good now? Okay, let's go.

The episode reintroduced Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), who needed help with a stranger-than-usual superhuman law case. Bukowski had been castfished and conned by a shape-shifting New Asgardian light elf named Runa, who had scammed him out of thousands of dollars while impersonating Megan Thee Stallion. Runa's defense claimed that Dennis could not have believed that Runa really was Megan Thee Stallion, and that he had not been defrauded, but had just spent money on a relationship. Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) testified that Dennis is "profoundly delusional," which led to a settlement in his favor.

Of course, the real Megan Thee Stallion as also at the courthouse, and later stopped by GLK&H to become a client of Jennifer's, as well as to twerk with the She-Hulk -- as you do.

Following on the heels of the series premiere's "Captain America fu--" post-credits stinger, the Megan Thee Stallion post-credits scene has fans convinced that She-Hulk is going to be worth finishing just for the post-credits tags alone. And this morning, social media was clogged up with twerking videos and appreciations of the series from Stallion fans, Marvel fans, and everyone in between.

