She-Hulk Footage From Disney+ Day Has Marvel Fans in Love

Disney+ Day arrived on Friday, and it provided some pretty interesting looks at what’s to come in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them was the long-awaited first look at She-Hulk, the Disney+ series that is expected to debut next year. Fans were treated to a new logo and some brief snippets of footage for the live-action series, which will see Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases, to life.

The cast of She-Hulk will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Josh Segarra, Anais Almonte, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles. The ten-episode series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

Ever since the Disney+ Day footage made its debut, fans have taken to social media to voice their excitement for the series, and for seeing Maslany enter the superhero space. Here are just a few of those reactions.

