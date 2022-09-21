She-Hulk's Josh Segarra Talks Fan Reaction to Pug's First Scene

What's helped She-Hulk: Attorney at Law really shine has been its ensemble cast, which has brought a number of new fan favorites into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Across the five episodes of the series released on Disney+ thus far, viewers have gotten to meet some memorable characters, including Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra), a coworker and friend of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). A lot of She-Hulk viewers became endeared to Pug essentially from the second that he showed up onscreen, as his first scene in Episode 2 saw him offering Jen and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) a welcome basket of gifts, including "a map to the best bathroom for pooping." While speaking to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast about his work on She-Hulk, Segarra addressed the reaction to the line — including the reaction from his own mother.

"My mom loved that line, 'Oh! Best bathroom for pooping!'" Segarra remarked with a laugh. "So that made my life that my mom just got a kick out of that. That's Jess. That's Jessica Gao. That's all on her. I'm just honored I got to say it."

Created by Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo in She-Hulk #1, Pug starts out as a law student and nightclub bouncer, whose life is saved by Spider-Man after he gets attacked by a crime syndicate. That incident motivates Pug to fight on behalf of superhumans in court, which he does as part of GLK&H. As Jen's coworker, friend, and eventually roommate, Pug works with her on multiple cases, and realizes that he has romantic feelings for Jen, but that she did not reciprocate them, in part because she was swept up in a Starfox-manipulated marriage with John Jameson.

While speaking to ComicBook.com at She-Hulk's green carpet premiere, Segarra revealed that Pug's comic-accurate backstory is in the back of his mind.

"Pug is paying his way through law school as a bouncer and he gets jumped one night," Segarra explained. "Spider-Man jumps in and saves him and he [Pug] decides to dedicate his life to protecting superheroes. I love that. I would love to play that out one day. I hope we get to see that but if that doesn't happen, don't worry. It's inside of me already because I was reading everything I could. I got my hands on everything I could because to me, this is what it's about. I get to take this guy that's on the page and I get to bring him to life and I hope that people dig it."

