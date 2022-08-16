Does She-Hulk Have a Post-Credits Scene?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law creator Jessica Gao gives us a lot to be excited for with Jennifer Walters' live-action debut, and as if the premiere episode of the series isn't thrilling enough, Gao confirmed that fans will want to stick around through the credits for an extra scene. Keeping in Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion, patient fans will be rewarded by watching the credits, not only by learning who helped adapt the character into the MCU, but also for an extra tease about the franchise. Based on Gao's hints about such a scene, fans will not want to miss the extra content. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 18th.

"First and foremost [I'm excited for] the tag at the end of the first episode," Gao shared with ComicBook.com at the series' premiere event. "We answer a very definitive question in the MCU, and the way that She-Hulk responds – or the way that Jen responds to the answer: I hope that's my lasting legacy in life."

As Phase Zero host Jenna Anderson quickly confirmed for Gao, Episode 1 post-credits tag is, indeed, "an amazing scene."

Obviously, we won't be dropping any spoilers here, but several ComicBook.com staff members have seen the first episodes of She-Hulk and the verdict is unanimous: fans absolutely need to stick around until the end of each episode, because in Episode 1 alone She-Hulk, is very much going to settle one of the more heated debates in the MCU since Phase One began.

In his initial reaction to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, ComicBook Nation podcast host Kofi Outlaw applauded She-Hulk for feeling like an actual weekly TV series – one that has been smartly designed by Gao and company to definitely set social media on fire and catapult trending topics to the top, each and every week.

What Jessica Gao is teasing is just one of the many moments that She-Hulk pulls together a female-led character story, legal comedy procedural flavor, a showcase of all kinds of deeper MCU lore handled in a fun, irreverent way, and some totally "just for fun" and/or "WTF" flares around the edges, for good measure.

In the series, Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. It will be nine episodes long.