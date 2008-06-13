She-Hulk: Tim Roth Isn't Sure What Happened To Emil Blonsky's Tattoos

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters as well as some returning MCU actors. The show features Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination, the character he first played in The Incredible Hulk in 2008. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form since his first appearance. In The Incredible Hulk, you can spot some of Emil's tattoos, which are Roth's actual tats. However, in She-Hulk, the tattoo around his arm seems to have been removed. Folks have been trying to figure out the reason on Reddit, so we asked Roth about it in a recent interview.

"Oh, you'd have to talk to the powers that be about that," Roth told ComicBook.com when we asked if Emil had them removed. When we suggested that maybe his Abomination powers healed his skin, Roth replied, "It could be that he sheds, it could be that." For now, it'll just have to remain a mystery!

During the interview, Roth also talked about his character's transformation in She-Hulk and teased Emil might not be as reformed as he seems.

"I think the concept is that he's been in an isolation in a high-security prison system, that it's in which you can contain a monster for a very long time," Roth explained. "So what has he become and the dance that you have going on, which I find... I just thought that, which was their idea, which is, 'Who is this guy?' And he seems to have changed through the story. And I don't know what, because I haven't seen it. So I don't know what they've kept and what, because we improvised a lot and played around, but is he changed? We will see."

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of more MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases new episodes on Disney+ on Thursdays.