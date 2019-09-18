Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz “Would Die” to Play She-Hulk

She-Hulk is one of the new characters set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the coming years, and it sounds like one fan-favorite actress would love to play the role. In a recent interview with ET, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz addressed fancasts for her to play Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series. Beatriz proved to be pretty enthusiastic about the possibility, saying that she’s flattered to even be considered by fans.

“I would die to play that role,” Beatriz revealed. “That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe.”

This is far from the first time that Beatriz has addressed the world of comic book fancasting, after she cosplayed as Young Avengers member America Chavez back in 2017. But it’s hard to deny that Beatriz would be fun to see in the role of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who moonlights as a green-hued superhero. As the actress revealed, being thought of as a good candidate to play a superhero has already begun to affect her life.

“I definitely have upped my workouts since reading some of those things,” Beatriz explained. “But also, [I think it would] be really exciting for fans to see some of these characters that we kind of decided are one thing, to sort of be imagined in a different way.”

While the She-Hulk series doesn’t currently have a creative team or release date, it is set to join a slew of Disney+ original series set in the MCU, including Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, What If?, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.

“At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige — who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he’s bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series,” Disney+ exec Agnes Chu said earlier this year. “It’s a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.