She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.

"Everything you need to know in 15 seconds... give or take ⏱️ Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 18 on @DisneyPlus," Marvel captioned the post. You can check it out below:

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars, including Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Recently, Maslany shared some insight into the dynamic between Jennifer and her cousin Bruce.

"They're cousins, obviously. Bruce basically tries to take Jen under his wing and teach her how to be a Hulk, and Jen's like, 'Go away. Stop, I'm not going to be a superhero,'" Maslany explained. "There's an antagonistic thing they have. They love each other very much, and they're actually very close, but this is a bridge too far. She's not interested in this. It was really fun to play that dynamic with Mark."

Maslany also spoke with Empire about She-Hulk and teased what fans can expect from seeing the show.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk." She added, "She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal ... When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18th.