She-Hulk Star Jessica Gao Is Excited for the Memes

Now just a few days ahead of release, critics have started sharing their first reactions to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest series out from Marvel Studios and Disney+. Across the board, critics have applauded the show's light-hearted tone and ability to never take itself too seriously. The show's writing staff was led by Jessica Gao, the scribe behind Rick & Morty's infamous "Pickle Rick" episode, and she simply can't wait for fans to "meme" the Hell out of the show.

"First and foremost, the tag at the end of the first episode. We answer a very definitive question in the MCU and the way Jenn responds is what I hope my lasting legacy in life is," Gao tells ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson.

She adds, "The other thing that I can't wait to see is all the memes that will come from this show. That's really what I've been doing for three years, is getting to the point where people are making memes."

You can see our full chat with Gao above.

The writer previously said she pitched Marvel Studios a "very specific" tone for the series.

"I had a very specific idea of the tone that I wanted for the show, having come from comedy and really having thought about it for so long," Gao previously told EW. "But it was really tricky having to balance comedy and being light and irreverent and also very meta and self-aware, but also there's this kind of expectation of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and balancing all of the action and the drama and the plot, too."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming August 18 on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.

