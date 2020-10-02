Shia LaBeouf Charged With Battery, Petty Theft Misdemeanors After Summer Altercation

✖

Fan-favorite actor Shia LaBeouf has reportedly been hit with new criminal charges. According to a new report from the Los Angeles Times, LaBeouf has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft, after an altercation between the actor and a man over an allegedly stolen hat in June of this year. The news was confirmed via a criminal complaint acquired from the Los Angeles city attorney's office, which was reportedly filed on September 24th. The report indicates that the complaint asks for a warrant to be issued for the Transformers and Honey Boy star's arrest.

The altercation in question, which took place on June 12th, was reported to be between LaBeouf and a man named Tyler Murphy. It is alleged via TMZ that the altercation led to LeBeouf taking a hat that belonged to Murphy.

This is one of several instances of LaBeouf publicly having brushes with the law, beginning with him pleading guilty to disorderly conduct after drunkenly disrupting a 2014 performance of Cabaret. LaBeouf proceeded to be arrested twice in 2017 -- first for an altercation at his "He Will Not Divide Us" protest, and then for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. While the charges for the 2017 altercation were dropped, the second arrest that year led to viral footage of him going on a racist rant at a Savannah, Georgia police station.

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying," LaBeouf told Esquire in 2018. "White privilege and desperation and disaster... It came from a place of self-centered delusion... It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested... I f-cked up.”

LaBeouf's most recent work includes Honey Boy, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Tax Collector, and the upcoming Pieces of a Woman. He also went viral last month for his appearance as Jeff Spicoli during a recent virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

